A change in leadership in the empire: Amazon doesn’t want our best economy

Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is a different species than Elon Musk, although they both have big plans in space. The founder of Amazon was not enlightened by any human vision when he struggled with the book market in the early 1990s; he had just realized that one day a lot of money would be made on the internet.

Civic engagement, as described by American journalist Alec MacGillis in his forthcoming book “Delivered: America under Amazon control,” the business confession of the libertarian Bezos, only diverts attention from society’s main tasks: maximizing profits. In fact, Bezos has increased his personal wealth by 34 percent in the last five years – every year. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, this exponential curve has risen even steeper. If this continues, Bezos could become the first billionaire in 2026.

This unimaginable number makes it impossible to distinguish between the political, economic and social influence that Amazon exerts today. Thanks to market-regulating instruments, concentrated economic power in Europe has so far caused little turmoil.

But it’s worth looking at the US to understand what could also flourish if Amazon continues to grow at the same rate. Thanks to its aggressive expansion strategy, the group has been shaping the image of American society for a long time.

Amazon now dictates labor rights

Thanks to its sheer size, Amazon has not only rebuilt large parts of its social infrastructure (labor market, transportation, global data traffic, commerce, entire cities, and possibly soon banking). The group will also control them for a long time, as has been the case in the book market for a long time.

In some structurally weak regions, Amazon now has a so-called monopsonic position: As by far the largest employer, the group can dictate conditions in its logistics centers to an army of job seekers with fewer and fewer opportunities. Erosion of labor rights is already a bitter reality in German branches.

It sounds like social dystopia. But as a state-owned multinational company, Amazon automatically has political power by stripping cities and municipalities of its tax revenue with its tough “zero tax” policy. The perfect thing is that he makes customers an accomplice with every order and every Amazon Prime movie. Bad zoning plan: The state is slowly being pushed out of responsibility and citizens are still helping.