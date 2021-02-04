Profit again after six years: Deutsche Bank closes Corona 2020 with a surplus economy

Despite the corona crisis in 2020, Deutsche Bank made a bottom line profit for the first time in years. As the largest German financial institution announced on Thursday, the after-tax balance sheet was 624 million euros. The conclusion is EUR 113 million for the shareholders of the Frankfurt Dax Group.

After five consecutive years of losses, Deutsche Bank closed for the first time a year before and after tax. Investment banking has been a major profit maker, although the Board of Directors has adjusted this division as part of a major restructuring of the group since the summer of 2019.

“In the most important year of our restructuring, we have succeeded in more than offsetting transformation costs and increased risk hedging – despite the global pandemic,” said CEO Christian Sewing. “With a profit of one billion euros before taxes, we exceeded our own expectations.” We are sustainably profitable and we believe that the overall positive trend in 2021 will continue even in these difficult times. “(DPA)