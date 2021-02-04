The CNIL warns against technological solutionism

In a report published on February 3rd, the CNIL gave its opinion on the proposed “global security law”. The National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms requires a framework and guarantees in connection with the use of surveillance drones. According to the security authority, the proposed legal framework does not adequately protect privacy or personal data.

The “global security law” could damage the privacy of the French

The “global security” law presented by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin provides in particular to condemn the dissemination of pictures by police officers in social networks or to create a legal system for the capture of pictures with air means when using drones.

This bill has been the subject of numerous disputes and has been examined by the CNIL at the request of the chairman of the Senate Law Commission. For the CNIL, drones will lead to a paradigm shift in the collection of personal data.

In the recently published report we can read in particular: “Drones that are inherently discreet and whose high position makes it possible to film places that were previously difficult to access or even closed to conventional cameras. The acquisition of images that they allow is expanded considerably and can be individualized above all by monitoring people in their movements without their knowledge and over a period of time that can be long. “A technology that enabled, for example, the Chinese police to arrest a refugee in a crowd of 60,000 in 2018.

The CNIL warns the legislature

The CNIL concluded that it would be desirable for the legislature to make the use of aerial cameras conditional on previous experiments. The National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms calls on the government and legislators to protect themselves against the temptation of “technological solutionism”.

New technologies should not be a solution to all social problems, especially if they can violate public freedoms. The CNIL therefore calls for a stricter framework for the measures provided for in this proposed “Global Security” law.

Should a drone ever be used, the CNIL urges “the purposes for which these devices can be used to further restrict”. In the same report we can read that the developments envisaged in this text do not allow the state “to lead to a sufficiently protective legal framework for the rights of the people”.

While the Ministry of the Interior has already been sanctioned by the CNIL, the Commission is warning the legislature that it will not hesitate to use its control powers or even sanctions to ensure the use of these devices in the best conditions.