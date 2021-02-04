Researchers develop new way to ‘3D print’ fresh vegetables – Observe

Researchers in Singapore have developed a way to “print” fresh, more nutritious and tasty 3D vegetables that can be used on patients who have difficulty swallowing.

According to information released by the Singapore University of Technology and Design Thursday, the research, which also brought together experts from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, preserves the new way of creating foods from fresh and frozen vegetables. than other methods used so far.

Foods from 3D printers are usually made from purees, then printed and assembled in layers, and are usually intended for people with dysphagia (difficulty swallowing). Made from dehydrated or freeze-dried foods, these foods usually contain many additives, which generally alter the taste, texture and aroma, making them unpleasant to the sick.

To overcome the problem, researchers in Singapore experimented with various combinations of fresh and frozen vegetables and succeeded not only in preserving their nutrition better, but also making them tastier, which could lead to increased consumption by patients.

The researchers also found that printable foods can be classified into three categories, each requiring a different type of processing to become printable.

Our technology helps provide dysphagia patients with adequate, nutrient-dense and safe nutrition. Their food is more dignified, which allows them to socialize and consume meals that resemble normal foods, to the touch and to the taste. Our fresh vegetable 3D printing method can be easily used in hospitals, homes, daycares for the aging population with dysphagia and other swallowing disorders, ”said Yi Zhang, principal investigator of the team. from Nanyang Technological University.

According to the manager, the survey is also “a new step in digital gastronomy”, making it possible to meet the specific needs of dietitians and to personalize nutrition in an attractive way.