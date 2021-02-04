White House Biden declares ‘full support’ for Trump-created ‘space force’ – Observer

The White House said Thursday “full support” for the “Space Force,” built by the administration of outgoing President of the United States, Republican Donald Trump.

“[As intenções de criar uma “Força Espacial”] absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration, ”said White House press spokeswoman JenPsaki, when asked by reporters whether the President of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, supported this new branch of the American companies of the American armed forces or, conversely, if he chooses to end or reduce his intervention.

We will not go back on the decision to create the “Space Force”, “said the spokeswoman.

Psaki added that it is up to the US Congress to dismantle this military branch and that, therefore, the White House could not, even if it wanted to, dismantle the “Space Force”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The Ministry of Defense, he added, has as its definitive objective the investment of resources for security challenges in space, a long-standing bipartisan concern. “Thousands of men and women proudly serve the ‘Space Force’,” Psaki said.

The White House spokeswoman’s statements contrast with the way she approached the issue on Tuesday which was interpreted as disinterest with even a pleasant tone from the White House.

Sensational. “Space force”. This is today’s plane, ”the spokeswoman said on Tuesday, saying the question of how the administration would handle a decision under Trump’s tenure was“ interesting ”.

Hours later, Psaki posted a tweet in an attempt to reverse the effects of his statements. Alabama-elected Republican Congressman Mike Rogers – who is on the House Armed Services Committee – has asked him to back down.

We look forward to the continued work of the Space Force and invite team members to visit us at any time in the Information Room to take stock of their important work.

– Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 3, 2021

The “Space Force” was founded in December 2019 as the first branch of the armed forces to be created since the Air Force was considered an independent branch in 1947. Although it operates independently, the branch is supervised by the Air Force.

There are currently over 2,000 military personnel involved in this force and the intention is to increase to 6,400 by the end of the year.