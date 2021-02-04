Angola. Cafunfo mourns its dead, the bodies remaining to be buried – Observer

Four days after the incidents in which several of her children lost their lives, Cafunfo mourns the dead, still searching for the bodies of the victims, in a visible lament in the streets for the deaths of innocent people.

Witnesses heard by Lusa count more than 20 dead in the incidents that took place on Saturday in the mining village of Lunda Norte, 750 kilometers east of Luanda, while the authorities count only seven and say they have reacted to an attempted invasion of a police station, an “act of rebellion” carried out by armed elements of the Portuguese Protection Movement of Lunda Tchokwe.

Cafunfo is no longer under siege as locals reported last weekend, but Angolan police and armed forces are still visible around the mining town, accessible via a painful road where it is difficult. to cover 44 kilometers to Cuango, the nearest town, in less than two hours.

But the village is in mourning and, among the inhabitants, one can feel the indignation and revolt of those who are still looking for members of their family and do not understand the reason for the violence of the Angolan forces. André Candala, 62, catechist and coordinator of the community of São José Operário, in the district of Bala Bala, told Lusa that at least 25 people had died. On Wednesday evening, activist Laura Macedo, who was struggling to enter Cafunfo, told the Observer that there were around 20 and bodies were dumped into the river.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

MPs and activists do not have access to Cafunfo. “We are talking about more than 20 dead and corpses thrown into the river”

“The people of Cafunfo are in mourning. It’s a sadness, even during the whole war, from the beginning of the war of 61 until the civil war, death never happened as it happened to many ”, underlined Candala. According to their records, there are 25 dead, although only seven bodies were handed over to families. Others, yet to be identified, were found in the ravine “where the fire occurred”, while other bodies were thrown into the river.

Angolan Catholic Church warns of “serious massacre” of demonstrators in Cafunfo

André Candala says that the government is lying and that, if the intention of the demonstrators was to invade a police station, they would have invaded the tax station, at the entrance of the mining town. »But they left [os manifestantes] advance and were ambushed and killed with machine guns, ”he said. The testimonies collected by Lusa on the spot coincide: there were many deaths and innocent people died. One of them was Zango Elias, seminarian, nephew of Alfredo Alexandre Moisés, coordinator of the communities of the parish of São José.

The bullet that hit him was not from the front, if it was a person who entered this step, the bullet should have hit the forehead, but it hit behind and came out in the stomach ”, he said, showing the photo of the young man whose only crime was to be in the street: “An innocent who left the house”.

In this diamond-rich and poor land, the Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate movement is the target of government responsibilities, but some non-governmental organizations, the Angolan opposition and Catholic bishops already consider Saturday’s incident a “massacre” . Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho said it was the movement that instigated revolt against the state, for mining interests, and accused foreign forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo of being at the origin of the incidents.

But those who live in Cafunfo feel abandoned by the government and justify the protest by the poor living conditions of the population. André Candala affirms that the pressure from the authorities began even before Saturday, January 30, the date on which the movement intended to organize a demonstration previously communicated. Between the 27th and the 29th, “they entered the houses in search of young people”, many of whom are still missing.

In addition to the search for people potentially linked to the movement, there were police warnings for the population to stay at home and the municipal administrator himself went to a church to alert the residents of Cafunfo. . “The administrator has come to warn that ‘the government will do whatever you want, it will do the road, it will give you water”, but no one can participate in this march because there will be a risk, “said Alfredo Moisés.

The message spread and many families preferred to stay at home with the children. Between Saturday and Sunday, residents took refuge, unable even to go out to buy food, some residents told us. “We did it, we stayed at home,” said Alfredo Alexandre Moisés, who drew up lists of the dead and of prisoners. and missing persons, crossing information from families with the bodies that appear.

People are afraid, continues André Candala, also parish coordinator of the Justice and Peace Commission for Human Rights. “Here, there is still a hunt for men, many people are taken away from their homes, but people are now afraid to inform us, ”he laments the manager. “If they ask, the police immediately say that” you belong to the protectorate and that is why you are looking for others “, then they will not leave”, corroborates Alfredo Moisés.

André Candala showed us the ravines covered with garbage where many have already died and others have fled, injured or not, hiding in the woods. The bodies didn’t start to be found until people started moving around. “The soldiers blocked all this part, they did not want the population to stop to see the corpses”, continues André Candala, explaining why it was only after Monday and Tuesday that he began to remove the bodies. .

Corpses were found “passing through the river” by women returning from the fields. “We have concrete evidence of what’s going on. The government says that it is rebels who wanted to invade the police unit, but that is a lie, ”criticizes the catechist.

André Candala asks the government to recognize the dead and says that if there was, in fact, an intention to invade, the offenders should have been arrested: “They are the ones who make the law, no one has the right to commit suicide, even if they make the mistake, they should be jailed and tried ”. He also argues that families should be compensated and that no one is “protesting yet”, criticizing those who “scare people and continue to live in poverty”. “They said that they were organizing a group of armed forces to enter the houses, in search of machetes, hoes, axes which are instruments of the peasants. Is it the life of the people or is it to kill the people? He asked indignantly.

Alfredo Moisés, says that at 72, he is no longer afraid: “You have to speak on behalf of the government to hear these people, why are they dead?”