Timorese authorities confirm three more positive cases – Observer

Timorese health officials have confirmed three new positive cases of Covid-19, one of which was a citizen who entered the border illegally and was arrested, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 26. Josefina Clarinha João, one of the coordinators of the Covid-19 response team, told a press conference at the Palácio das Cinzas, headquarters of the Ministry of Health, that all new cases detected were in quarantine .

The new cases include a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who entered the land border on January 20, in a group of 118 people, in which more than 20 positive cases have been recorded. The third case is that of a 29-year-old man who attempted to enter the border illegally on January 22, was captured by the Border Police Unit (UPF) and was in quarantine in Batugadé.

The surveillance team is organizing his transfer to the Vera Cruz isolation center in Dili, ”he explained. The East Timorese official also clarified the news that a Timorese citizen has reportedly been confirmed infected at the border. The man was accompanying a patient from Timor-Leste for consultation in Indonesia. At the border, a rapid test was carried out and the Indonesian authorities would not let him in, ”he explained.

“He was quarantined in Batugadé, where he underwent a PCR test, which was negative,” he said. Since the start of the pandemic, Timor-Leste has recorded a total of 80 cases of Covid-19, currently in its tenth 30-day state of emergency, with several restrictions. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,253,813 deaths resulting from more than 103.8 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 13,257 people have died of the 740,944 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019, in Wuhan, a city in central China. .

