The port of Antwerp is being digitized with intelligent mooring bollards

In Belgium, the port of Antwerp on the Scheldt, overlooking the North Sea, recently installed smart mooring bollards to increase the security of its walls. With the help of Zensor, a company specializing in new technologies, the port of Antwerp has set up its first five bollard monitors.

Intelligent bollards for more security

The mooring bollards are exposed to very high pressure. When large ocean-going vessels moor, their ropes exert considerable pulling force on the poles and mooring lines. As the port of Antwerp explains in its press release: “If a bollard of this type comes loose, there is a risk that the ship will drift or be injured.” It is precisely to limit this risk that digital sensors have been installed on the terminals.

The bollard monitor, a technology developed by the Brussels-based company Zensor, convinced the team in the port of Antwerp. This technology makes it possible to measure the tension and its fluctuations on the mooring clamps. Information is sent to the control center very regularly, about every fifteen minutes, so that the technicians can secure the mooring terminals. This sensor plays a preventive role. There are many innovations in the port area. We are thinking in particular of SafeCube, an international container tracking solution.

A project that is part of the digitization of the Belgian port

Tom Cornelissen, Commercial Director of Zensor, explains: “Instead of carrying out on-site inspections, the sensors automatically and immediately indicate when the terminal connections are overloaded. The technical services of the port of Antwerp can check the actual utilization of the terminals live via the Zensor online platform. The system sends an alarm when a bolt loosens. Not only is this much more efficient for maintenance, it also improves safety. “

Thanks to intelligent data processing, Zensor enables the port of Antwerp to better understand and possibly optimize the tensions exerted on the terminals. The Port of Antwerp’s Director of Innovation, Erwin Verstraelen, explains: “This project is part of the port’s digitization. We want to measure the influence of large tensile forces so that maintenance can be planned more efficiently. A great example of how we use innovations and partnerships to increase safety in our port. “The port plans to install more bollard monitors in the coming weeks.