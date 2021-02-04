Republicans retain congressman who backed Trump’s dismissal from leadership – Observer

Republicans on Wednesday decided to retain MP Liz Cheney, third in the party hierarchy in the United States House of Representatives, despite her support for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

In a secret ballot, 145 Republican congressmen voted to keep Cheney as part of the party leadership in the lower house of Congress, with 61 votes against.

Daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (2001-2009), Liz Cheney was among ten Republicans who supported Trump’s dismissal after the invasion of Congress on January 6.

In a voting statement, the MP accused Trump of inciting the crowd, calling it “the greatest betrayal ever by a President of the United States to office and the constitution.”

For this reason, several Republicans close to the former US president called for Cheney’s resignation, creating divisions within the party.

Cheney received support from Republican lower house leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

At the same meeting, Republicans discussed the future of Marjorie Taylor Greene, elected to Congress in the last election, and involved in promoting conspiracy theories and inciting violence.

Part of the most radical wing of the Republican Party, pro-gun and anti-abortion, Greene has in the past championed the “ QAnon ” movement – which broadcast a set of conspiracy theories propagated by partisans. of former President Trump, who associates the Democratic Party with child trafficking, cannibalism with satanic rituals.

In several videos on social media, Greene spread racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic messages, while attributing automatic weapon killings, like the one in 2017 at a country music festival in Las Vegas, to conspiracies of movements for the abolition of the right to carry firearms.

Members of the Democratic Party in Congress have issued an ultimatum to Republicans to expel Greene from committees he serves and is preparing a vote to reprimand the MP, due to take place on Thursday.

According to the Efe news agency, the Republican leader criticized Democrats for trying to force the eviction, while condemning Greene’s comments.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past comments about school shootings, political violence or anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values ​​and beliefs of the Republican Conference. I condemn these comments unequivocally, ”he said.

According to US media reports, Greene received a standing ovation from about half of the members of Congress who attended the meeting.