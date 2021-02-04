New demonstration in Luanda to “demand political change” and “save Angola” – Observer

Young militants from Luanda march through the streets of the Angolan capital to “protest and demand a political change” in Angola, considering that the 45 years of reign of the MPLA, in power since 1975, “is a lot”. The goals and motives for the march, which is expected to culminate 100 meters from the presidential palace, were presented this week at a press conference in Luanda by a group of young activists from so-called protesting civil society. “45 years is a lot, MPLA out” is the motto of the demonstration planned for a national holiday in Angola, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the day of the start of the national liberation struggle.

“We understand that 45 years of governance is a long time and, over that time, the MPLA has done next to nothing, on the contrary, it has worsened, with various social asymmetries, toasted people with serial killings, with unemployment, with health and education with deficits, with corruption and other ills, ”activist and one of the march’s organizers, Geraldo Dala, said on Wednesday.

According to the activist, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) “has nothing more to give the country”, considering it “a failed political project in Angola whose goal of its leaders is only to maintain power”. Geraldo Dala said that this was the second demonstration organized by the movement to “wake up Angolans” and, on the other hand, “to show that the people want political alternation”, referring that the demonstration should also take place in other Angolan provinces.

Activists plan to concentrate at 10:00 a.m. in Santa Ana Cemetery Square and walk to the presidential palace in Cidade Alta, Luanda. According to an activist, the government of the province of Luanda has already been informed of this march and the organization has already demonstrated a meeting two weeks ago with the police authorities. “And at least so far there are no obstacles”, he stressed, defending that it is necessary to save the country from the hands of people whose only objective is to maintain power and without interest for the well-being of the population, ”he stressed.

Activist Lili da Conceição guaranteed in statements to Lusa that she was ready for the protest, stating that “Angola is a democratic country and the citizens / activists only want the best for the country”. “We are young people trained and unemployed, the increase in the price level is also worrying, the country is going from bad to worse and nobody is doing anything,” he said.

The central act of the national holiday in Angola, on February 4, will take place in the Angolan province of Bengo under the motto: “Preserving and honoring the memory of the heroes of the Angolan homeland”.