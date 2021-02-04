Borrell arrives in Moscow with human rights on the agenda – Observer

European Union (EU) Foreign Minister Josep Borrell arrives in Moscow to “send a clear message” on human rights and with the argument of possible further sanctions against personalities or companies Russian.

It concerns the arrest and subsequent conviction by Russian authorities to two and a half years in prison of the opponent Alexei Navalny, whom Borrell intends to meet. “I cannot confirm or elaborate in more detail our contacts with the Navalny team, but we are in contact and we want to make sure that it is possible to arrange a meeting,” the spokesperson for the committee on foreign policy. Peter Stano.

Stressing that “the meeting with representatives of civil society” is one of the “cornerstones” of “almost all visits” by Josep Borrell, Peter Stano also stressed that, in the preparations for his trips, “he did not ‘not insist on its counterparts ”, but we try to“ agree with the visiting program ”. A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Navalny to two and a half years in prison for violating probation. The judge ruled that Navalny violated probation by failing to appear before relevant authorities last year.

Navalny, 44, was arrested on January 17 after returning from Germany for five months after poisoning the opponent attributed to the Kremlin, despite denials by Russian authorities. In defense of the parole violation charge, Navalny’s lawyers argued that the failure to appear before authorities was due to the political leader recovering from poisoning in Germany.

The sanction imposed on Navalny has been condemned by the vast majority of Western countries, and the EU, through its High Representative for Foreign Policy, has declared that the sentence imposed on the Russian opponent is “unacceptable and politically unacceptable. motivated ”, admitting the possibility of applying new sanctions against Russia. “The European Union condemns the decision of the Russian authorities to condemn Alexei Navalny and considers it unacceptable because it is politically motivated and contrary to Russia’s international human rights obligations,” Borrell said.

In the statement, Josep Borrell underlines that “the EU will come back to the issue at the next Foreign Affairs Council and discuss its implications and possible future actions”, in an allusion to new sanctions against Russia, as has already been mentioned. defended German. Government.

Foreign Minister recalls that the EU “has constantly called on the Russian authorities to maintain their national and international obligations to respect and guarantee human rights and equality before the law, including the right to a trial fair”.

“The EU reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexei Navalny, as well as all citizens and journalists who have been detained for exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression”, adds Josep Borrell, lamenting that “these developments confirm a continuing negative pattern of shrinking space for the opposition, civil society and independent voices in the Russian Federation”.