United States ratified extension of nuclear treaty with Russia – Observer

The United States has ratified the five-year extension of the new START nuclear weapons limitation treaty, already signed by Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

As we work with Russia to advance American interests, we will also work to hold Russia accountable for its antagonistic acts and human rights violations, in close coordination with our allies and partners, ”Blinken said in a statement.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin already signed a five-year extension of the Russian-American New START Treaty for the Limitation of Nuclear Weapons, saying it was “a step in the right direction, while admitting that security world remained threatened because of growing international tensions.

“The extension of the new START treaty ensures that we have verifiable limits for ballistic missiles launched by submarines and heavy bombers, until February 5, 2026,” said Antony Blinken.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The new verification regime allows us to monitor Russia’s compliance and provides us with a better understanding of Russia’s nuclear position, including through data exchanges and on-site inspections, which allow U.S. inspectors to assess Russian nuclear forces and installations, ”added the US secretary. of state.

The new START is the most recent, and the only one in force, such a bilateral agreement, which regulates the arms control of these two world nuclear powers.

Its extension gives hope for an improvement in the dialogue between Washington and Moscow, a week after the arrival of Joe Biden at the White House, even if the two countries have already warned that they remain firm in their national interests.

The treaty will expire on February 5 and is the last remaining agreement limiting nuclear weapons to the United States and Russia, having been signed in 2010 by US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, to limit each country to install a maximum of 1550 nuclear warheads. and limit the number of bombers capable of launching nuclear missiles to 800.

During the presidential campaign for the November 3 elections in the United States last year, Joe Biden said he was in favor of extending the new START, until a new solution was found after his predecessor , Republican Donald Trump, sought a solution. Replacement of this agreement, including China in its negotiations, which Beijing rejected.

Two weeks ago, NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg called on the two countries to agree to the current new START treaty, adding that a deal with China should be attempted later.