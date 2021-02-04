Alibaba is still generating more revenue, but its future is darkening

Alibaba announced its sales for the quarter that includes October, November and December 2020. The e-commerce giant saw a significant surge over this period, but it could be hard hit by the new regulations in place in China in the coming months.

Increasing sales and good news for the cloud division

During the quarter, the company’s revenue surpassed analysts’ forecasts by 37%. Logically, the online commerce sector contributed 70% to the company’s revenue, up 38%, and the number of active users rose to 779 million by the end of the year. During its annual event called Singles Day, which took place on November 11 and exceptionally lasted over eleven days, Alibaba generated more than $ 75 billion, much more than the 2019 version.

In the same category

Study: Trends and challenges for SMEs in times of crisis

It’s important to note, however, that while the numbers are still impressive, the margin is shrinking with its direct competitors, particularly Tencent, JD.com, or even ByteDance. Net income attributable to shareholders was $ 12.28 billion, an increase of 52% over the same period last year. This is evidence of the economic recovery in China in contrast to many other countries in the world.

For Alibaba in particular, the cloud business became profitable for the first time in 11 years. With a share of 7% of the company’s turnover, it generated USD 2.47 billion. In particular, this can be explained by the incredible surge in popularity of cloud computing in a world hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This puts Alibaba in third place among cloud companies behind the Americans Amazon and Microsoft.

A turbulent future?

Alibaba’s sales announcement was also an opportunity for its CEO, Daniel Zhang, to brush up on the authorities: “Although the changing regulatory landscape for fintech companies and internet platforms presents short-term challenges for Alibaba, we see them as important opportunities to reassess and improve our business practices “.

It apparently refers to the new regulations put in place by the Chinese authorities to regain control of the country’s technological giants. Indeed, it is difficult to know whether Alibaba will be able to continue this dynamic, especially since it is under the blow of an antitrust investigation into anti-competitive practices. The sister company Ant Group, which specializes in fintech, is being restructured in favor of the Chinese government.

Authorities began meddling in the two groups’ activities last November by suspending the Ant Group’s IPO. Alibaba has since fallen sharply, and experts question the company’s ability to circumvent anti-trust rules in the Middle Kingdom: “The company’s performance is strong and many believe stocks are undervalued in terms of the roadmap and performance of some companies are their company. However, if the Chinese government tries to tackle stubborn entrepreneurs and treat their big tech companies more conservatively, it will undermine investor confidence in the brand and create an opening that will be used by others, ”said Andy Halliwell. Analyst at technology consultancy Publicis Sapient.