Covid-19: Germany reports 14,211 new cases and 786 deaths in 24 hours – Observer

German health authorities have recorded 14,211 new coronavirus infections and 786 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of Virology. As of Thursday last week, new infections had reached 17,553 and deaths had reached 941.

The maximum daily number of infections in Germany was recorded on December 18, with 33,777 new cases, and that of deaths on January 14 with 1,244. The number of positive cases since the announcement of the first contagion in Germany, the January 27 of last year, is 2,252,001 and 59,742 people have already died. About 1,991,000 people have been recorded as cured and the number of active cases is around 201,600, according to the RKI estimate.

In Germany, the cumulative incidence in seven days is 80.7 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the number of new infections in one week stands at 67,122. Last Thursday, the incidence in seven days fell for the first time in three months at less than 100 new infections per 100,000 population, for 98 cases. The peak incidence was recorded on December 22, with 197.6 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week.

The goal of the German government is to reduce the incidence to less than 50, hoping that in this way all chains of contagion can be traced. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units on Wednesday was 4,222, 42 minus 24 hours, of which 2,319 (37 fewer than Tuesday) need assisted breathing, according to data from the Interdisciplinary Association German for intensive care and emergency medicine. (DIVI).

In one day, 551 new admissions of patients with Covid-19 were recorded in intensive care units 593 resuscitation exits, of which 31% correspond to deaths, specifies the RKI. The transmission rate (Rt), which takes into account infections over a seven-day interval, is 0.83 across Germany, which means that every 100 infected people infect an average of 83 people.

Since December 26, the number of people who have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Germany has risen to 2,033,561, which corresponds to 2.4%, while 679,649 people have already received the second dose.

