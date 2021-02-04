EU condemns “unacceptable and politically motivated sanction of Navalny” – Observer

European Union (EU) foreign minister Josep Borrell on Wednesday condemned the sanction imposed by Russian authorities on opponent Alexei Navalny, classifying it as “unacceptable and politically motivated”, admitting the possibility of applying new sanctions against Russia.

The European Union condemns the decision of the Russian authorities to convict Alexei Navalny and considers it unacceptable because it is politically motivated and contrary to Russia’s international human rights obligations ”, declared the EU High Representative for foreign policy in position this Wednesday.

In the statement, Josep Borrell underlines that “the EU will come back to the issue at the next Foreign Affairs Council and discuss its implications and possible future actions”, in an allusion to new sanctions against Russia, as has already been done. defended by the German government. this Wednesday.

Foreign Minister recalls that the EU “has constantly called on the Russian authorities to maintain their national and international obligations to respect and guarantee human rights and equality before the law, including the right to a trial fair”.

“The EU reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexei Navalny, as well as all citizens and journalists who have been detained for exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression”, adds Josep Borrell, lamenting that “these developments confirm a continuing negative pattern of shrinking space for the opposition, civil society and independent voices in the Russian Federation”.

Josep Borrell is traveling to Moscow on Thursday to “send a clear message” on human rights and with the argument of possible new sanctions against Russian figures or companies, EU officials said last week.

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Alexei Navalny to two and a half years in prison for violating probation.

The judge ruled that Navalny violated probation by failing to appear before relevant authorities last year.

Navalny, 44, was arrested on January 17 after returning from Germany for five months after poisoning the opponent attributed to the Kremlin, despite denials by Russian authorities.

In defense of the parole violation charge, Navalny’s lawyers argued that the failure to appear before authorities was due to the political leader recovering from poisoning in Germany.