One dose of Pfizer now, another of AstraZeneca to follow? Oxford University tests the effectiveness of combination vaccines – Observe

The University of Oxford is recruiting volunteers to test the effectiveness of the combined vaccine against Covid-19: on the one hand a dose of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, in collaboration with BioNTech, on the other hand an injection of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca , with the University of Oxford itself – or vice versa.

The unprecedented trial, which aims to involve 820 volunteers, the Guardian says, will be funded by the task force set up to manage the UK vaccination process and has already been called by several ministers “extremely important”, reckons especially given the difficulties that have been experienced in recent weeks, with the distribution of vaccines below those contracted in certain regions of the world, including the European Union.

The scientists’ goal is to see if taking two different vaccines together is less or even more effective than conventional taking each of the compounds. Or if that doesn’t make any difference. For now, all hypotheses are on the table – including one that postulates that taking two vaccines can maximize protection against the most contagious variants that have emerged in the UK, South Africa and Brazil and which are have since spread to the rest of the world. world. Studies in rats have shown promising results, with the animal’s immune response increasing with both vaccines.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca hope to have new versions of the vaccine in the fall

“If we show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably within the same dosing times, flexibility in vaccine administration will increase a lot and we will also be able to uncover clues on how to increase protection against new ones. strains of the virus, ”he explained in a press conference Matthew Snape, associate professor of pediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, and primarily responsible for the trial.

Volunteers, who will be recruited through the website of the NHS, the UK’s national health service, must be over the age of 50 and have never been vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine.

