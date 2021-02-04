Lego creates a relaxation playlist

When it comes to creating content, whether it is branded or not, the trend for brands is towards podcasts. However, Lego decided to surf in a different mode, the white noise or the white noise in English.

In an album called LEGO® White Noise, users can discover 7 tracks, each lasting 30 minutes. Each offers a different style. On one side you will find the waterfall which makes you feel like you are next to a waterfall where Lego pieces have replaced the water. On the other hand, The Night Builder brings a nighttime background and some noises from Lego parts. While listening, we even hear the pages of the assembly instructions turn around.

Like other white noise tracks, the playlist is designed to help listeners find a moment of zen in their day, making it the perfect audio accompaniment for falling asleep, chilling out, or relaxing around the building. LEGO, ”explains the brand in a press release. This playlist was created to accompany the start of a new series called Botanical.

Music streaming platforms and Spotify in particular have been a new field of expression for brands for some time. Some see this as an opportunity to recreate the playlists they distribute in stores including H&M. Sports brands like Gymshark or Nike will develop lists to support their users in their endeavors. The interesting and remarkable thing about Lego is that it is all about original content. According to the company, manufacturers used more than 10,000 parts to create the rails.