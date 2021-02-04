A new comparison with American lawyers: Bayer wants to avoid future lawsuits against glyphosate – the economy

After months of fighting, Bayer has reached an agreement on an important part of its billion-dollar glyphosate settlement package in the United States. The company announced on Wednesday evening a formal agreement with the plaintiffs’ attorneys to deal with and resolve possible future weed litigation.

The agreement includes a commitment by Bayer of up to $ 2 billion, for which the company created provisions last year. The lawsuit over the alleged carcinogenic effect of glyphosate that Bayer brought home through the $ 63 billion acquisition of Monsanto is expected to be more expensive than originally thought. The share rose by almost five percent in the morning to about 54 euros, investors were inspired by hopes of ending litigation.

Bayer CEO Werner Baumann was not exempted by shareholders last year. Photo: dpa

The Leverkusen-based pharmaceutical and agrochemical group reached an agreement with a large number of glyphosate plaintiffs last June, at which time it expected to pay up to $ 10.9 billion for settlements and possible future cases. However, the proposal to resolve possible future litigation was on the verge of doubt after the doubts were expressed by the responsible American district judge Vince Chhabria.

This agreement provided, inter alia, for the establishment of an independent scientific committee. This should decide whether and to what extent Roundp’s glyphosate weed control product, which has been part of the Bayer product line since the acquisition of Monsanto, causes cancer. Bayer then withdrew its request for prior approval of the agreement in July. In November, the group already admitted that this part of the settlement package will cost around two billion dollars, which is more than the originally estimated 1.25 billion.

Compensation Fund

Bayer has now applied to Judge Chhabri for preliminary approval of the new agreement. The agreement now provides for a fund from which potential future claimants will initially receive compensation over the next four years. Individuals who have used Roundup and who have been diagnosed with lymph cancer are entitled to up to $ 200,000 in compensation.

Protests: Beekeeper Sebastian Seusing (center) poured honey contaminated with glyphosate in January last year … Photo: obs

A scientific advisory body is also planned, the findings of which should not be legally binding, but which could be used as evidence in future proceedings. Bayer also wants approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding a reference to glyphosate product labels. This notice is intended to provide customers with access to public studies and information on a weed killer. The EPA itself has banned warnings about the possible risks of cancer because they thought it was a false claim.

Is glyphosate carcinogenic or not?

Authorities around the world, including the EPA and the European Chemicals Agency, have classified the herbicide as non-carcinogenic. Only the IARC Cancer Research Agency rated the active substance as “probably carcinogenic” in 2015. The petitioners relied on this.

Although regulators support Bayer’s position, all litigation in the United States has so far been settled in favor of the plaintiffs. In the first trial in August 2018, homeowner Dewayne Johnson, who suffered from cancer, was awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, but the amount was later reduced by the court to $ 78 million. Bayer’s appeal last July led to a further reduction in damages to $ 20.5 million, but the Court of Appeals upheld the basic guilty verdict.

With the acquisition of Monsanto – Germany’s most expensive purchase – Bayer CEO Werner Baumann wanted to establish himself in the global seed and pesticide trade. Given the growing world population, this is a future market.

Less spraying: In Germany, the use of glyphosate should be limited. Photo: imago images / Countrypixel

Baumann also bought a number of problems with this agreement, mainly due to the glyphosate dispute. Weed control is one of the most important tools in agriculture and the garden, because it quickly and easily removes weeds. However, environmentalists criticize that glyphosate damages biodiversity because it kills all greenery, including plants important for insects.

The federal government is discussing restrictions on the use of glyphosate in agriculture and a ban on private use to protect insects. The drug is approved at EU level by December 2022. In Brazil, glyphosate is used in large quantities to grow soybeans. Genetically modified seeds are used here, which make the plants resistant to glyphosate.

The glyphosate dispute affected Bayer’s shares for years. When the takeover plans became known in 2016, the price was around 90 euros. Investors are suing for damages due to price losses. (with Reuters)