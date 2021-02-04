Even though teachers have yet to be vaccinated, schools in the United States could reopen, CDC says – Observer

The day when in the country most affected by the pandemic, deaths associated with Covid-19 exceeded the 450 thousand mark, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this Wednesday in the United States, where the number with new cases and hospitalizations continuing to decline, public schools can safely reopen – even if their teachers have not yet been vaccinated.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools,” CDC official Rochelle Walensky explained, in response to teachers’ unions who refused to return before the whole class had arrived. vaccinated.

With each state deciding on its strategy to fight the pandemic, there are places where schools are functioning, others where they have opened and closed again in the meantime, and still others where, since last spring, schools are operating. children are without lessons.

“Not even a student at a public school in San Francisco has stepped foot in their classroom in the past 347 days. More than 54,000 children in San Francisco are suffering. They are transformed into Zoom-bies by the remote school. That’s enough, ”said Dennis Herrera, a city lawyer, at a press conference.

In the United States, teachers are considered “essential workers” and, for this reason, they are given priority in the current vaccination, but, thanks to delays in the process, many have yet to receive their doses.

To compensate, Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease specialist who advises the government, also intervened, explaining that “it doesn’t hurt” if people feel safer with two masks instead of just one.

