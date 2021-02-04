Azure Quantum, a Microsoft solution, is open to the public

Microsoft joins the big names in the quantum computing landscape by launching a public preview of Azure Quantum. Announced in a blog post on February 1, 2021, the service is now available to developers, researchers, or even integrators who can start thinking about their architectures in the Azure Quantum format. The solution comes in a dematerialized form in the cloud. The Quantum Development Kit is open source using the Q # programming language. In addition, Microsoft offers tutorial videos for teaching quantum programming. The first hour of use is also free, but be careful not to exceed it. According to Le Monde Informatique, the following can be billed at EUR 758.97. The business strategy is strong.

Azure Quantum includes software, development programs and a resource library, and provides access to tools from partner companies such as Honeywell Quantum Solutions. This complete suite can be described as an all-in-one solution. “The unified Azure Quantum ecosystem accelerates your research and development with access to a wide variety of quantum software and hardware solutions, a network of leading quantum researchers and developers, a robust resource library, and flexible self-service or online development programs for customers and systems integrators “Said Azure Quantum Director Krysta Svore in the press release.

In the same category

Study: Trends and challenges for SMEs in times of crisis

“The Honeywell system leverages the computation and reuse of qubits and enables developers to write quantum algorithms in a unique and powerful way. The IonQ system offers a dynamically reconfigurable system for up to 11 fully connected qubits, ”explains Krysta Svore.

After an initial announcement in May and before it was released to the public, Azure Quantum has already proven itself with Microsoft customers, particularly in optimizing logistics, freight and cancer research. If Microsoft doesn’t build its quantum computer right now, it can claim to provide “the world’s first complete public cloud ecosystem for quantum solutions.” In doing so, it joins other big tech names like IBM, Google, AWS and Atos in running quantum computing applications in the cloud.