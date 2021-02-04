Brussels institutes an offense against Portugal for non-application of EU telecommunications rules – Observer

The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against 24 of the 27 member states of the European Union (EU), including Portugal, for failing to enact the new EU telecommunications rules, giving countries two months for adopt.

The EU executive explains, in a statement released today, that member states had until December 21, 2020 to transpose the new European electronic communications code into national law, but until that date “only Greece, Hungary and Finland have notified the Commission that they have adopted all measures necessary for the transposition of the Directive, thus declaring its full transposition ”.

For this reason, the Commission sent notification letters to Portugal and to 23 other EU countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia , Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia and Sweden), asking them “to adopt and notify the adoption of the relevant measures”.

Member states have two months to respond, and if not, the EU executive advances to the EU Court of Justice. The European Electronic Communications Code, which updates the regulatory framework governing the European telecommunications sector, entered into force in December 2018. After that date, Member States had two years to implement the new rules .

In today’s press release, Brussels underlines that this legislation “modernizes the European regulatory framework for electronic communications, to improve consumer choices and rights, for example, by ensuring clearer contracts, the quality of services and competitive markets ”.

The Code also guarantees higher standards of communications services, including more efficient and accessible emergency communications. In addition, it allows operators to benefit from rules that encourage investment in very high capacity networks, as well as greater regulatory predictability, leading to more innovative digital services and infrastructures ”, specifies the institution.

At the end of 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of this European Electronic Communications Code, the Commission adopted a new regulation on maximum single voice termination tariffs at EU level (which operators are allowed to charge each other for the provision of fixed and mobile services calls between their networks) and an updated recommendation on the relevant markets.