Angolan police prevent young people from demonstrating to demand political change – Observer

The Angolan police today prevented a demonstration of young activists who intended to “demand a political alternation” in Angola, at Cemitério Santana, in Luanda. At the site there is a large police device with various means, including a canine brigade and cavalry, and tire barricades have been set alight on the roads, the fire departments have been called in to extinguish the fire.

The objectives and motivations of this march, which was to culminate 100 meters from the presidential palace, were presented this week at a press conference in Luanda by a group of young civil society activists known as Contestary. “45 years is a lot, MPLA abroad” is the motto of the demonstration planned today, national holiday in Angola, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the day of the start of the national liberation struggle.

We understand that 45 years of governance is a long time and during this time the MPLA has done next to nothing, on the contrary it has worsened, with various social asymmetries, has burned people with serial killings , unemployment, with poor health and education, with corruption and other ills, ”activist and one of the march’s organizers, Geraldo Dala, said on Wednesday.

According to the activist, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) “already has nothing to give the country”, considering it “a failed political project in Angola whose goal of its leaders is only to maintain power”. Geraldo Dala said that this was the second demonstration organized by the movement to “wake up Angolans” and, on the other hand, “to show that the people want political alternation”, referring that the demonstration should also take place in other Angolan provinces.

The activists gathered at 10:00 a.m., in the Santa Ana cemetery square, and intended to march even near the presidential palace, in Cidade Alta, Luanda. According to an activist, the provincial government of Luanda has been informed of this march.

The demonstration was scheduled for the same day as Angola’s national holiday, February 4, which will be officially celebrated in the Angolan province of Bengo during a ceremony under the motto: “Preserving and honoring the memory of the heroes of the Angolan homeland” .