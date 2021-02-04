The mysteries of Manaus. Do you have a more aggressive variant of the virus, have you lost group immunity, or have never had it? – Observer

Overcrowded Manaus cemeteries have forced mass graves to be opened to bury Covid-19 victims. The news in the capital of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, is recent, but very similar to what was seen in April in the same city. With one fundamental difference, however: in the first 21 days of January, Manaus had as many funerals of Covid-19 (1333) victims, with an infection confirmed before death, as throughout the year 2020 ( 1285), reports CNN Brazil. The force of the second wave caught the region off guard, and even the experts, both of whom believed the population was protected by group immunity. What went wrong then?

Group immunity may not have been achieved as previously thought or may have disappeared in the meantime. The virus may have evolved to evade the immune system or to become more effective at causing infection. Or all these hypotheses put together, as described by a multinational team led by Ester Sabino, a researcher at the Institute of Tropical Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo, in a commentary published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The evolution of the virus, the appearance of mutations that give it advantages, and the spread of new variants is one of the issues of greatest concern, not only in the region, but also in the rest of Brazil and in the international. The P.1 variant, which appeared during the second wave in Manaus, has already traveled outside the country – it was initially detected in Japan – and has already motivated the closure of air links with several countries. In Brazil, the states of São Paulo, Piauí, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Ceará, Acre and Mato Grosso do Sul have already confirmed this or are awaiting an investigation into the suspected cases.

It is certainly already circulating throughout Brazil. It is not possible that they found it on other continents and did not reach other states, ”said epidemiologist Jesem Orellana, of the Leônidas & Maria Deane Institute (ILMD / Fiocruz Amazónia), at BBC Brazil.

Among the mutations present in this variant are N501Y (Nelly), which allows the virus to bind more easily to human cells to invade them, and E484K (Erik), which allows the virus to escape neutralizing antibodies, which they then seize. are developed after a natural infection or after vaccination against Covid-19. And it is in this Erik that the main concerns and doubts are concentrated, that of knowing whether because of him the virus can infect those who have already been infected or vaccinated and, therefore, should be immunized. “Determining the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in the P.1 strain variants and other variants with the potential to evade the immune system is crucial,” the Ester Sabino team wrote.

The first recorded case of the new coronavirus in the Amazon was detected on March 13, 2020: a 39-year-old woman who returned from London infected and went to a private hospital. In the first few weeks, the infection was registered mainly among the wealthier social classes which brought the coronavirus from other countries or other regions of Brazil. At that time, 57% of hospital admissions for respiratory illnesses were in private hospitals in Manaus, BBC Brasil reported. Then, the situation was reversed, the most underprivileged social strata became the most affected.

After peaking at the end of May, the number of new cases started to decline from June. In September, the Ester Sabino team estimated that around 66% of the population of Manaus would have been infected with the virus and not 2% as pointed out by official data, as published on the medRxiv platform, before the publication is not reviewed by independent scientists. The results indicate that around 1.5 million people out of a total of 2.2 million were thought to have been infected. If the limit to define group immunity is 67%, Manaus was on the right track.