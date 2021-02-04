Alphabet explodes in the final quarter of 2020

As with other tech giants, it’s time for Alphabet to release its earnings for the final quarter of 2020 … and they’re impressive.

Search and YouTube, safe sources of income

After a very big third quarter of $ 46.1 billion in sales, Mountain View continues its momentum. Overall, the company generated $ 56.9 billion in October, November, and December 2020, a 23% increase over the same period last year.

In the same category

Azure Quantum, a Microsoft solution, is open to the public

Unsurprisingly, the majority of that revenue – $ 52.9 billion – comes from Google Services. Search and YouTube have been very profitable for Google, thanks in large part to ad revenue, which generated $ 31.9 billion and $ 6.9 billion, respectively. The Other Bets division, which includes Waymo, X Lab, and other companies outside of Google, has annual sales of $ 196 million and $ 657 million, respectively.

In total, Alphabet made $ 182.5 billion in 2020, an astronomical number that wasn’t exactly expected. The second quarter was particularly difficult for Mountain View due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Google Cloud’s performance is mixed, but for a good cause

However, in this quarterly review, there is one particular point that stands out: This is the first time Alphabet has published the revenues and losses of Google Cloud, which includes all infrastructure and cloud services, and Google Workspace (formerly G Suite). . Google Cloud lost $ 5.6 billion in fiscal 2020 and had revenue of $ 13 billion, up 50% from 2019.

“In the cloud segment, we can see how far ahead customers are in this change. We have a lot of time ahead of us – and it is certain that the dynamics of the market and our dynamics in the current context are the framework in which we think about the scale of investment – and the pace of investment, ”said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet. If Google Cloud has seen so many losses, it is because Google is investing heavily in this booming space. Mountain View Company is going through a phase similar to giants like Amazon and Microsoft to get there.

If Google Cloud continues this trend, there could be serious competition soon.