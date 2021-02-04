Angola. Night shooting in Cafunfo leaves one injured, activist denounces – Observe

An activist denounced that a person had been shot dead overnight in Cafunfo, the mining town where several people died last Saturday in an incident described as an “act of rebellion” by the authorities and a “massacre” by NGOs. According to Jordan Muacabinza, a resident of Cafunfo, the incident occurred in the Elevação neighborhood and the young man was shot in the foot.

There were many gunshots as if it was a clash between government forces and enemies, ”he said, leaving an appeal to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, for ‘he intervenes to “appease” the population.

He also requested a commission of inquiry to investigate the case. “Here, they do not allow human rights activists and defenders to freely exercise the right to investigate these cases,” said Jordan Muacabinza, who said he was threatened with death. Journalists from Lusa, who are in the area, also heard the gunshots around 3:30 a.m.

Lusa contacted officials from the Interior Ministry, who forwarded clarifications until later. Last Saturday, several people died and others were injured in an incident in Cafunfo, involving the police and the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Police officials killed six people and accused the Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate Movement (MPLT) of initiating the rebellion, claiming the deaths occurred during an attempted invasion of the squadron. However, residents and activists, as well as members of the MPLT, say police fired at unarmed protesters, with the death toll ranging from six to 25.

International NGOs, Angolan Catholic bishops and the Angolan opposition have condemned what they call a “massacre” and are calling on the government to investigate the police action.