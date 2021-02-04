Parler CEO says he was fired by the company’s board of directors – Observer

The CEO of Parler, the popular social network for supporters of Donald Trump and which has been boycotted by Google, Apple and Amazon, claims to have been sacked by the company’s board of directors, headed by Rebekah Mercer, who funds the Republican Party.

In the message he sent to Reuters to confirm his dismissal, John Matze also reveals that he has not received any compensation.

“On January 29, 2021, the management of Parler, controlled by Rebekah Mercer, decided to terminate my position as CEO of Parler with immediate effect. I was not involved in this decision, ”reads the message Matze sent to Parler staff and then passed on to Reuters.

“Over the past few months, I have encountered constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in freedom of speech and my vision of how Parler should be managed,” he adds.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

According to Matze, Parler now has an “executive committee” made up of Matthew Richardson and Mark Meckler, the same agency said.

Parler has been down for nearly a month, as its maintainers couldn’t find another server to host the network, after Google, Apple and Amazon kicked the app off their platforms for helping the organization of events. Pro-Trump, which culminated with the invasion of Capitol Hill on Jan.6.

Speak up: Trump supporters’ megaphone boycotted by Google, Apple and Amazon

The social network, founded in 2018, claims to be a forum for free speech, having attracted many American conservatives who disagree with the content moderation rules implemented by other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter.