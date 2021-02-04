The Giro d’Italia begins with a time trial in Turin on May 8 – Observe

The Tour of Italy by bike begins on May 8, with a nine-kilometer time trial through the streets of Turin, organizers announced on Thursday.

The second stage, intended for sprinters, will link Stupinigi to Novara, 173 kilometers long, and the third Biella to Canale (187 kilometers), still in the Piedmont region, located in the north of Italy.

The Giro will return to Piedmont last week, with an unprecedented finish at the top of Alpe di Mera (19th stage) and a start in Verbania ”, refer the promoters of the event, which intends to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Italian unification.

Turin has already hosted the start of the Giro twice, in 1961, on the occasion of the centenary of Italian unification, and in 2011. The rest of the route of the 104th edition of the Giro, which ends on May 30, n has yet to be released.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart (INEOS), winner in 2020, in an edition where João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished fourth, having climbed on the final podium with another Portuguese, Rúben Guerreiro (Education First), winner of the mountain, announced this will not defend the title.

Geoghegan Hart, 25, who acknowledged that the Giro “was a great experience”, chose to make his Tour de France debut, which will start on June 26, and participate in the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games, postponed to 2021, due to of the Covid-19 pandemic.