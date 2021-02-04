a complete checklist for improving the user interface of a site or application

Having a website or app is a good place to start. It is better to know what is not working or why conversions are not successful. To understand why a user is leaving your website, what are the most common problems, it is important to fix the problems!

Fulcrum offers this with its UX checklist. The tool makes it possible to increase customer loyalty, improve user satisfaction and, above all, solve visitors’ problems. A homemade site or application audit that solves many problems! In total, more than 100 UX criteria are summarized in this list.

The ultimate tool for improving a product’s user interface

The checklist is divided into three levels:

Junior Level Middle Level Senior Level

Depending on the level, various points to be checked are described in detail. For example, in the junior level, it is possible to check registration, mobile UX, typography, architecture and data protection.

Maps are available for each phase of the audit. Each card is sorted according to a level of importance: low, medium, high. In addition, each card contains the point to be checked and a specific example.

Each of them highlights important points that need to be checked. For example, for connection, have you considered connecting through social networks, including an option for users to create an account, adding the connection button in the header, or the ability to show the user their password under at the same time as they see it is typing.

To make the system status visible, a video tutorial is offered in addition to the various cards to be checked.

Depending on the situation of the site or application, it is enough to move the card to the “Yes” or “No” column to see which points are OK and which need improvement.

This checklist is completely free. All you have to do is leave your email to receive it. Designed under Notion, it is fully customizable. To do this, click on “Duplicate” in the upper right corner.