Retail sales fall 1.2% in the euro area and 0.8% in the European Union in 2020 – Observer

The volume of retail sales fell in 2020 compared to the previous year, by 1.2% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the European Union (EU), according to data released Thursday by Eurostat.

In December 2019, the retail sales index rose 0.6% in the euro area and 0.5% in the European Union compared to the same month a year earlier, after increasing by 2% respectively , 0% and 1.4%, with Portugal, in countercyclical, showing decreases of 3.9% and 0.4%.

According to the European Statistics Office, among the Member States for which data are available, the largest year-over-year increases in retail trade volume were recorded in Ireland (11.1%), France (9.1%) and Estonia (5.9%) and the main decreases were observed in Slovenia (-13.3%), Bulgaria (-12.0%) and Holland (-5.7 %).

In the chain variation, the strongest increases in the volume of retail trade were observed in France (22.3%), Belgium (15.9%) and Ireland (11.4%) and the largest decreases in the Netherlands (-10.9%), Germany (- 9.6%) and Denmark (-8.0%).

