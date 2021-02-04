WHO Wuhan team says Chinese side is cooperating – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

One of the World Health Organization (WHO) researchers looking for clues to the origin of the novel coronavirus in central China’s Wuhan city, said the Chinese side was offering a high level of cooperation.

In a message released via Twitter, zoologist Peter Daszak praised Wednesday’s meetings with staff at the prominent Wuhan Institute of Virology, including deputy director Shi Zhengli, a virologist who worked with Daszak to trace the origins of the virus. severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which originated in China in 2003.

“An extremely important meeting today, including with Dr Shi Zhengli. A frank and open discussion. The main questions we asked have been answered, ”Daszak wrote. The team stayed at the hotel and appeared to have no visits scheduled for today. Previously, Daszak broadcast footage of journalists outside the institute.

“We thank the press for their patience and interest in spreading this news to the world. Work is progressing and we hope to be able to talk about the results as soon as possible, ”he said. The Wuhan Institute of Virology collected numerous samples of the virus, which led to unproven claims that it could have caused the original outbreak through an accident.

China has vehemently denied this possibility and has promoted unproven theories that the virus could originate elsewhere. The WHO team, which includes specialists from 10 countries, also visited hospitals, research institutes and a seafood market linked to the original outbreak.

It is likely that it will take years to confirm the origin of the virus due to extensive research, including animal samples, genetic analyzes and epidemiological studies. One possibility is that a wild animal hunter may have transmitted the virus to traders who transported him to Wuhan, but this has not yet been proven.

The first patients with covid-19 were detected in Wuhan in late 2019, prompting the government to place the city of 11 million people under a 76-day block. Since then, China has reported more than 89,000 cases and 4,600 deaths.

