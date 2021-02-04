Presidency of the EU. Health Minister asks pharmacists to resolve vaccine “setbacks” – Observer

Health Minister Marta Temido on Thursday called on pharmacists who have pledged to deliver vaccines to the European Union (EU) to comply with the deal and address “setbacks” seen in the delivery process .

One of the most immediate challenges facing the EU and Member States is the uncertainty over the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, ”said Marta Temido, speaking in the Policy Committee food from Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Security.

In a first speech on the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency of the EU, the Minister said that, “given the recent setbacks identified in the vaccine delivery process for some pharmaceutical companies, it is essential that these companies respect the contracts signed and ensure timely delivery of vaccine doses critical to the success of national immunization plans ”.

“To ensure this, the Portuguese Presidency fully supports the European Commission in the implementation of the vaccine export authorization mechanism,” said Marta Temido.

After delays at the start of the year in the delivery of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, used in the EU since the end of December, the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced at the end of January its intention to deliver doses significantly lower than those agreed with the EU, its medicine, which received the “green light” from the European regulator last week.

This decision, justified on the basis of alleged production capacity problems of the company, has provoked outrage from the EU executive, which has already threatened to resort to legal channels.

In the meantime, at the end of last week, the European Commission put in place a mechanism to authorize the export of vaccines to Covid-19, with the aim of ensuring transparency of the process and sufficient doses for them. EU citizens.

“The Portuguese Presidency generally supports the European Commission in the implementation of the mechanism for authorizing the export of vaccines”, stressed Marta Temido, addressing MEPs.

The Minister also said that Portugal “is, as it has been so far, available to provide all the necessary assistance to Member States in this unique and demanding vaccination process”.

“To this end, we have ensured and will continue to ensure permanent coordination with the European Commission, in order to respond quickly to questions that arise regarding the distribution and purchase of vaccines,” he said.

However, Marta Temido declared that, despite the “developments in vaccination, the presidency [portuguesa] he cannot fail to call on citizens to comply with the health measures in force in order to avoid unnecessary contagion ”.

The vaccine is a powerful tool in responding to this virus, but it is not fully effective on its own. It is imperative at this essential time, when we seek to vaccinate a large part of the European population, that we all comply with the proposed public health measures, ”said the Minister of Health.

Portugal takes over the EU presidency this semester, as it faces the most serious phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

