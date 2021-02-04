Walmart thinks big for its advertising platform and buys adtech Thunder

Earlier this week, Walmart launched a project to revamp its advertising business. This is how the Walmart Media Group branch became Walmart Connect with the aim of becoming one of the 10 most important advertising platforms. The acquisition of adtech Thunder for an undisclosed amount should help achieve this goal.

Thunder’s technologies allow brands to use the media (videos, product photos, etc.) already stored at Walmart to create promotional images. An offer that should get them to launch campaigns faster. Better still, A / B testing solutions are implemented so the advertiser can test multiple graphics and automatically choose the one that will work best for the rest of their campaign.

Later in the year, Walmart announced that its self-service advertising platform will enable its partners to launch and manage their campaigns while automating certain tasks. With the more intelligent solution, the American brand wants to stand out from its competitors and move closer to Amazon.

In the US, Amazon became the second platform for search ads last year after Google, which still has a market share of 73.1%. Out of the total digital advertising industry in the US, Jeff Bezos’ company is the third largest with 4.6% market share after Facebook (42%) and Google (10.4%).

Via Walmart Connect, the brand will try to develop new solutions and improve its offering. These are key elements in attracting advertisers who are used to the convenience of large platforms. Facebook, Google and Amazon are already well established. However, Walmart can take advantage of one major advantage: its customers’ shopping data. It is also the leader in online shopping, accounting for 21% of the US physical market, way ahead of Instacart and Amazon. It’s just not a technology company. At least not now.

For a project initiated in January 2020, Walmart shows that it has the means to achieve its ambitions. In addition, future changes to the tracking parameters on Apple devices or the end of third-party cookies for Google distinguish companies that own their data from examining the product to purchasing it, unlike, for example, Facebook.