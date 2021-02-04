YouTube shuts down channels of Brazilian blogger favorable to Bolsonaro – Observador

YouTube shut down two channels by a popular blogger defending Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and facing an investigation by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for spreading false information and organizing undemocratic acts.

“All YouTube content must follow community rules,” the video platform said in a statement released Wednesday night. The social network has removed the channels “Tuesday Free TV” and “Tuesday Free Live”, created by Allan dos Santos, a far-right activist who has already acted as spokesperson for the most radical wing of a movement called “Bolsonarism”. and it has started to gain notoriety since the 2018 presidential campaign, which brought Bolsonaro to power.

YouTube stressed in the note that it also reserves the “right to restrict the creation of content according to its own criteria”. “In the event that an account is limited on the platform or unable to use one of our resources, the creator”, in this case Allan dos Santos, “will not be able to use another channel to bypass these sanctions”, YouTube said.

The blogger is, along with other allies of the Brazilian president, one of those who have been investigated for the alleged organization of demonstrations described as “undemocratic” by the prosecution and the federal police. At these events, which Bolsonaro himself attended on occasion last year, ideas were promoted in favor of the “closure” Congress, the Supreme Court and a military intervention that would be led by the current head of state.

The Brazilian authorities, with the authorization of the Supreme Court, then opened an investigation to find out who is behind the organization and financing of these demonstrations. Since then, the federal police have carried out procedures, such as house searches of government relatives and the temporary arrest of some far-right activists, in order to gather evidence for the conclusion of the investigation.

Allan dos Santos also saw his Twitter account suspended, although he created one that is still active. After the investigations began, the blogger announced, during a live broadcast on social networks, that he was leaving Brazil to settle in the United States.