Berlin start-up celebrates IPO: Auto1 raises price by 45 percent the first day – economy

Berlin-based used car dealer Auto1 lit a turbo during its stock market debut. On Thursday morning, on the Frankfurt floor, the price list lit up at 55 euros – an increase of 45 percent from the allotted price of 38 euros. The operator “wirkaufendeinauto.de” was worth almost twelve billion euros.

Auto1 kicked off a brilliant start to the year on the stock market, from which investors still hope a lot, while managing the largest new issue from Teamviewer a year and a half ago. Vantage, Vodafone’s radio mastery subsidiary, is expected to follow in March and then likely take over the title of the largest IPO of the year from Auto1.

“We are absolutely happy. It shows how much confidence we have built in both old and new investors,” said Christian Bertermann, chief executive, in an interview with Reuters. There is a “better way to buy a car – online”. DN Capital also agreed that the first institutional investor invested in the then one-year launch in 2013. Both founders, Bertermann and Hakan Koc, “significantly” reduced pain points when buying a used car for consumers and dealers.

But there was no big celebration. “Everyone has a glass of champagne and is back at the table with an FFP2 mask and drinking there alone,” Bertermann said, assuring that the party would be rescheduled.

Softbank remains the largest shareholder

Japanese technology investor Softbank remains the largest shareholder even after the IPO. The founders of Bertermann and Koc, on the other hand, convert part of their shares into cash. A good 23 percent of the shares will be in free trading in the future. American investors Sequoia and Lone Pine themselves subscribed for shares worth 300 million euros. Bertermann also hopes for “one or the other advice” from the other – especially given the American competition Carvan, which now has a market value of around $ 50 billion.

From the volume of the issue of 1.83 billion euros, the newcomer receives a billion euros, the rest goes to the existing shareholders. In addition to repaying the convertible loan, the company, which is active in 30 countries, wants to use AutoHero – a brand for direct online car sales to private customers – to hire and raise new employees and bring money into deliveries.

AutoHero is going beyond the plan, Bertermann said of an agreement in which Auto1 offers buyers of a used car a 14-day money back guarantee and a one-year warranty. In the fourth quarter, sales increased by 75 percent compared to the previous quarter. 10,200 vehicles were delivered for the whole year. The scale is increasing significantly, Bertermann assured.

Probably not in black

AutoHero went through the Corona crisis better than the bread and butter business – buying cars from private customers and selling them to dealers. In 2020, total sales fell by a fifth to 2.8 billion euros. Bertermann did not want to provide insight into the goals for the current year, but spoke of an “ambitious business plan”.

Given the investment, Auto1 is unlikely to end up in the black. So far, the company has only managed to do this on a quarterly basis. The adjusted operating loss last year was a maximum of EUR 15.8 million.

In any case, analyst Konstantin Oldenburger from CMC Markets is not worried about Auto1. Digitization has now also moved to the used car trade. “Gone are the days when you had to personally inspect your car on site.” Auto1 has found a loophole and an attractive business model can now also inspire investors, Oldenburger said. And Auto1 will obviously not be the only online retailer in Germany for a long time. According to insiders, Mobility Holding (meinauto.de), operated by former Sixt Leasing CEO Rudolf Rizzolli, is already in its infancy. (rtr)