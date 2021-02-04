the tool to send emails with videos and increase conversions!

E-mails, always e-mails, still e-mails. It has become common not to open certain emails in order not to be disappointed or to read the blah sent to everyone. Some even end up in the trash without being read. To avoid this, it is important to change something and offer something more. Why not more personalization?

Sendspark is a tool that allows you to compose emails with videos for smarter, clearer, and most importantly, more personalized communication! Videos are created directly from the browser. A handy tool for marketing teams, sales and companies / agencies who want to create personalized links to their prospects, partners and customers. Thanks to the video, the recipient is invited to respond or to get involved. A Sendspark extension is also available.

Further personalization of emails

Once on Sendspark, you can record a video directly from the tool or download it from your computer. Before you start recording, you need to choose whether you want to take a screenshot or the camera. Before the start of the recording, a 3-second stopwatch will appear on the screen to announce the start of the recording. Once the video is captured and satisfied, click the green button!

The video is then personalized with a title, a message, and the option to add a CTA. The CTA can be a button that redirects to a calendar, for example to book a call or a video, or to invite you to go to a specific page (e.g. a white paper, a customer case, a webinar or another).

Let’s take an example: I want to promote my webinar, but ideally I can also avoid the mundane email I use to shoot down my mailing list. Why not record a short video presentation of it in which I quickly explain the key elements and, in particular, the value it will bring to attendees?

Lots of customization options

The next step is to define the parameters of the video landing page with the company logo, colors, etc. Once the video is ready, you need to share it. A link can be shared for this purpose, the video can also be integrated directly via email or downloaded directly. The video thumbnail can be changed before posting or sending, including the recipient’s logo, for even greater personalization.

Another point, Sendspark also allows you to send video requests. For example, to a colleague to discuss a new product or to a customer for full feedback.

Finally, the tool offers a large number of video templates to help you find inspiration. Depending on the client or project, several work areas can exist within Sendspark.

Sendspark is a paid tool with an attractive, lifetime discount. For US $ 39 instead of US $ 432, it is possible to use a workspace with 150 videos, access for 3 users and 20 GB of storage space. There are other offers available for those who want to create an unlimited number of videos.

