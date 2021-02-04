Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank: This is how things differ in Germany’s largest financial institutions – the economy

Manfred Knof is a man for difficult cases. Renovator who gives clear announcements. But some also say he can handle numbers better than people. In any case, it is someone who does not hesitate for a long time and who makes bitter decisions quickly. He showed it in Deutsche Bank and now he proves it again in Commerzbank.

Knof was only 14 months in Germany’s largest financial institution with a blue logo. An intense period in which, as the head of a private customer business, he decided to close one of five out of 500 branches by then. And he was ready to sacrifice every second job in his division. Thanks to him, CEO Christian Sewing can also say today that Deutsche Bank is “sustainably profitable”. Despite the pandemic, he announced on Thursday his first profit in six years: 624 million euros in net. Deutsche Bank seems to be slowly abandoning its crisis. “Of course we’re looking to make a profit in 2021,” says Sewing. A year later, shareholders should also receive a dividend again.

The situation at Commerzbank is completely different. Instead of good numbers, it brings headlines about massive job losses and losses as high as they have been since the financial crisis. The minus is 2.9 billion euros. While Deutsche Bank has largely completed the restructuring, Commerzbank is just beginning.

Christian Sewing on Tuesday unveiled Deutsche Bank’s first profit in years. Photo: imago images / sepp mirror

And the man who sets the pace there is Manfred Knof. It was not until 1 January that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans-Jörg Vetter, brought him to Commerzbank as the new head. A few weeks later, Knof made the first decision: 10,000 jobs would be lost. In Germany, this affects every third Commerzbank employee. Almost half of the branches will be closed.

While Verdi’s union protests, Knof has an important man on his side: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD). The federal government has been involved in Commerzbank since the financial crisis. “Everyone knows that something needs to be done, even something very drastic,” Scholz said this week.

Even with the federal government, patience with Commerzbank is clearly coming to an end. The institute has been reconstructed for years. First it was Martin Blessing, then Martin Zielke, who tried to adapt the house to the future. Two years ago, State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Jörg Kukies introduced the merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. At that time, both houses were in crisis.

Manfred Knof has only been at the helm of Commerzbank since January, but he is already making unpleasant decisions. Photo: imago images / kolbert-press

Today the situation is a little different. Because Deutsche Bank is still a long way from restructuring: 85 percent of the measures are now complete. It also has no other branches available. 100 branches of the Postbank subsidiary must be closed. As with Commerzbank, it also costs money. The only difference is: Deutsche Bank recorded a large part of the costs in the balance sheet last year – at that time it was minus 5.7 billion euros.

The stock market boom is being borne by Deutsche Bank crisis

Sewing, on the other hand, says of 2020: “In the most important year of our restructuring, we have more than offset the costs of transformation and increased risk hedging – despite a global pandemic.” limited. However, in the pandemic, the capital market was discovered not only by small investors – professional investors also benefited from price jumps on the stock market. Before taxes, Deutsche Bank made a profit of 3.2 billion euros in investment business – a year earlier it was only 502 million euros.

So is the institute returning to the old gambling mentality? Sewing denies it. “Our capital market business is not about trading securities as itself,” he says. “We have improved what we consider to be our core business in the future.”

Strong numbers from investment banking hide the fact that elsewhere in Deutsche Bank it is not doing very well. For example, in the private business of customers, the institute suffered a loss. In addition, like other houses, it is already preparing for bankruptcies of companies. Deutsche Bank has 1.8 billion euros on its side – 723 million euros a year earlier.

Strong investment banking is a godsend for the institute. Commerzbank, on the other hand, depends mainly on transactions with medium-sized companies. The corona crisis is therefore particularly difficult for them. Knof has therefore set aside significantly more for possible loan defaults – 1.7 billion euros now form risk reserves. For the new boss, this is probably another argument in favor of radical restructuring. In any case, Knof is convinced of his strategy: “We will follow this path with all consistency, but fair and with mutual respect.”