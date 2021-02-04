Soccer cheerleaders arrested in Serbia for “monstrous crimes” – Observer

Serbian police searched the country’s two biggest football clubs on Thursday after the arrest of 17 people linked to fan groups accused of organized crime, drug trafficking and homicide.

A heavily armed police response team ordered all staff at Partizan and Estrela Vermelha stadiums in Belgrade to vacate the scene while training was suspended during the operation.

Police said the detainees “were hiding behind” a group of Partizan supporters in Belgrade, but were “responsible for a series of monstrous crimes” committed over the past ten years.

They are not football fans, they are criminals, ”said Police Commander Ninoslav Cmolic.

Serbian media reported that Partizan’s cheerleader Veljko Belivuk was among the detainees in an operation that took place overnight.

Belivuk, also known as Velja Nevolja, has often been linked with criminal activity but has managed to evade justice due to his connections to politicians.

Belivuk, who was indicted but never convicted of the 2015 murder of a rival Red Star supporter at a Belgrade nightclub, was reportedly arrested as he attempted to burn a car used in recent “criminal activity “.

Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said Serbia “is a serious country which will not tolerate the emergence of another criminal group which it believes to be more powerful than the state”.

More than a dozen prominent football club cheerleaders have been murdered in recent years. Most were killed in circumstances associated with gang crime.

Serbia, as well as Croatia, has a tradition of “hooliganism” which was accentuated by the violent end of Yugoslavia, and during the wars of the 1990s, many cheerleaders joined paramilitary groups accused of crimes against other national groups.

With the return to power of conservative nationalists in Serbia eight years ago, many cheerleaders associated with the radical right have stepped up their actions, while several analysts say hooligans have continued to promote their illegal activities.