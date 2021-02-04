Presidency of the EU. Goat available to visit asylum camps “in case of need” – Observer

Home Administration Minister Eduardo Cabrita said on Thursday that he was available to visit asylum camps “if necessary”, either in Greece or in the Canary Islands, to verify and support the joint actions of the EU.

Just as, at the national level, I was in the Greek Islands two years ago, I will be as President if necessary, in the Canaries, in the Greek Islands, to check and support joint actions in this matter ”, underlined Cabrita during a hearing in the European Parliament’s (EP) Parliamentary Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, where he presented the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency in his field.

In response to a question from Socialist MEP Isabel Santos on how the Portuguese Presidency intends to ensure that the processing of asylum applications is faster, the minister said that it was “necessary to move forward on a series of issues ”that are in a state of completion in the legislative process.

In this context, the Minister of the Interior stressed that it was necessary “to move forward with the EURODAC regulation” – which establishes a database of fingerprints of asylum seekers -, also giving examples of the new regulation of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) and the revision of the Blue Card Directive [Carta Azul], which sets the conditions for immigration to the EU for skilled workers.

Regarding the “mobilization of mechanisms for sharing responsibilities in border management”, Cabrita underlined the need to “assess the time needed and the means necessary so that no one is left behind in the refugee camps. for years without your defined situation ”.

The Minister of Internal Administration also recalled that the debate on the Pact for Migration and Asylum – presented by the European Commission in September 2020 – will be one of the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency, stressing that Portugal will seek to “Promote the deepening” of the technical debate on the issue and try “to go as far as possible in the debate on the various legislative instruments”.

To this end, Cabrita specified the three axes on which Portugal will seek to focus the discussion: the external dimension of migration, the sharing of responsibilities for common border management and the sharing of solidarity between the Member States.

Stressing that “he realizes that there are a certain number of countries” which consider that “nothing has been agreed” on the issue of migration management when “everything is not in agreement”, Cabrita said he “relies on the EP” to move forward with various procedural legislation.

“Count on the Portuguese Presidency to, in dialogue with the Parliament but counting on the support of the Parliament, to advance in the legislative plan, but above all, to contribute to the rapprochement which allows us to reach a political agreement on this subject”, he concludes .