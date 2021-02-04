Thyssen-Krupp is about to decide: What to do with steel? – Economics

Clocks run in Europe’s largest steel mills. Around 14,000 employees are waiting in Duisburg for a decision from the Thyssen-Krupp Executive Board on steel. The group’s leader Martina Merz announced the corresponding resolution for March. There are three options: the steel remains in the group, the steel is spun off or the steel ends up with British Liberty Steel. Recently, however, doubts have arisen about Liberty boss Sanjeev Gupta. “Last week, Liberty Steel sent us an offer, which we are currently examining very carefully,” Merz explains to shareholders at Friday’s digital general meeting. Your speech has been published in advance. In the UK offer, “there is still a need to clarify a number of complex issues”.

Little confidence in Liberty Steel

Merz and her colleagues at Essen’s headquarters do not trust Gupta. “It promises too much,” says Thyssen-Krupp. And it has no convincing idea of ​​how the steel sector can lead into the future without CO2. The financial concept is not clear. In short: The steel division is likely to be spin-off, but will continue to be associated with the group, as shareholders – including the Krupp Foundation – continue to hold a stake in steel.

The steel industry is facing “huge challenges”, especially due to overcapacity in Europe, says Martina Merz. “Still: Steel has a future” as a high-tech material of growing importance. “That’s why one of the main goals is to make steel suitable for the future.” It doesn’t sound like a sale. In general, they “work at full speed on a forward-looking steel list using their own resources.” So continuing under a corporate umbrella or “spin-off”. For each variant, “many requirements must be met and we are currently examining them very carefully”. Sustainability is crucial for them, says Merz.

Climate neutrality costs billions

This means, above all, an extremely costly conversion to hydrogen-free production based on hydrogen. If Thyssen-Krupp’s current steel production alone were climate-neutral, German CO2 emissions would be 2.5 percent lower. But it cost billions. This is where the state comes into play, namely the government of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet has said that steel is systemically relevant and wants to help the Ruhr Group. This also applies to the Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier, who likes to do industrial policy. An investment grant with which Thyssen-Krupp-Stahl can embark on a journey to a hydrogen future is being discussed. Brussels would probably play together, they say in Essen. “It’s easier to help a focused steel company with transformation than a conglomerate,” says the industry expert. But also: “Laschet must be bolder.”

27,000 work in the steel sector

Of the approximately 100,000 employees in the group, a good 27,000 work in steel, almost all in North Rhine-Westphalia. The country’s father and alleged candidate for Chancellor of the Union has his jobs in front of his eyes. The group is heavily burdened by pension liabilities of around nine billion euros. An example of the many management mistakes that led to hair in the once proud Ruhr Group: Subsidiaries or entire business units were sold, but pension liabilities were retained.

“We are in the middle of the largest restructuring program since the establishment of Thyssen-Krupp,” says CEO Merz. At the end of the 1990s, Krupp and Thyssen merged. After Merza’s predecessors burned billions in steel mills in Brazil and the United States, they had to sell the most profitable area, elevators and escalators last year. The proceeds of a good 17 billion euros saved the group and helped the pandemic. Last year, there was an operating loss of 1.6 billion euros. However, Merz seems to be on the right track, at least according to investor ratings. Stock prices have more than doubled in the last three months.