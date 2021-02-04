Vale must pay 5.8 billion euros in damages for dam failure in Brazil – Observer

Vale to pay 37.6 billion reais (5.8 billion euros) in damages for “social and environmental” damages caused by the rupture of a dam in Brumadinho, Brazil, which killed 270 people in 2019 , announced the mining company.

In a statement to shareholders, the Brazilian company pointed out that it had signed a judicial agreement with the regional government and the public defender’s office of the state of Minas Gerais as well as with the federal public prosecutor and the state of Minas Gerais.

The comprehensive deal has an economic value of Reais 37,689,767,329.00, including socio-economic and socio-environmental repair projects, ”the company said.

In the socio-economic part, Vale pointed out that the agreement encompasses projects for the affected communities, an income transfer program for the affected population, projects for Brumadinho and for the other municipalities of the Paraopeba river basin, covered of mud after the accident, in addition to resources for execution by the regional government of Minas Gerais.

In January 2019, the rupture of a Vale dam in Brumadinho, in the state of Minas Gerais, also generated a wave of waste that covered thousands of hectares.

In addition to the deaths, the torrent of reddish-brown mud destroyed houses, roads and contaminated trees and rivers.

Vale is also responsible for another major environmental disaster that has occurred over the past five years in Brazil.

At the end of 2015, in Mariana, a town also located in the state of Minas Gerais, the rupture of a dam by the mining company Samarco, controlled by Vale and BHP Billiton, caused the death of 19 people and a huge environmental tragedy.

