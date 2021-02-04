With 345 million monthly active users and more than 150 million subscribers to its premium package, Spotify will be in Olympic form in early 2021. The audio streaming giant has just released its quarterly report, in which we can note the number of monthly active users, up 24% compared to 2019.

The number of subscribers and users continues to grow

Spotify surpasses the symbolic bar of 150 million subscribers. Apparently very good numbers that we want to dig deeper into. We can see that the average revenue per user is down 8% compared to last year. It is now 4.26 euros. According to the Swedish giant, this can be explained by low prices in new markets such as Russia and India. At the same time, advertising revenue has increased, now accounting for 13% of revenue, while in 2019 it was only 10%.

In the same category

2020: Netflix everywhere, cinemas nowhere

At the same time, we see that Spotify continues to lose money: 125 million euros, but still a lot less than the 209 million euros last year. The audio streaming giant continues to invest heavily in its growth. Spotify in particular continues to invest heavily in podcasting. We’re obviously thinking of the recent takeover of Megaphone, an advertiser for the podcast, for € 235 million. Or the takeover of the Ringer Group to expand its podcast range.

Will the podcast be profitable?

In the final quarter of 2020, Spotify announced the creation of several podcast campaigns with renowned guests to attract new subscribers. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for example, will have their podcast on Spotify, like the Obama family. On the streaming platform, podcast consumption increased by almost 100% compared to the same period in the previous year. According to the report, 25% of Spotify users listened to podcasts in the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, some analysts believe that investing in podcasts is currently not profitable. Analyst firm Citi believes, “We fear Wall Street could reassess the company’s underlying worth if podcasts don’t break Spotify’s trust in music labels. And that would be bad for Spotify’s multiple and stock value. “It wouldn’t be surprising to see a subscription package specially designed for podcasts land in the coming weeks.