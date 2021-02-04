Presidency of the EU. Portugal supports efforts to build a European Health Union – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Health Minister Marta Temido announced on Thursday the support of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the Brussels proposal to build a European Health Union, in particular by strengthening the response to future pandemic crises.

The legislative package presented by the European Commission and which, underlined the Minister, “the Portuguese Presidency welcomes and will do everything to develop this semester”, consists of three initiatives, the first of which provides for the revision of the mandate of the European Center for Prevention and disease control (ECDC).

The Portuguese Presidency fully supports the proposal to strengthen the mandate of this agency, in particular with regard to its ability to increase the capacity of the EU and Member States to respond to threats to health and in the prevention and control of communicable diseases, the minister said. on the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

Marta Temido also argued that with this review of ECDC’s mandate, “Member States should play a more active role” with this center, including by sharing information.

The Minister also underlined the Portuguese Presidency’s commitment to strengthen the powers of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), so that it can facilitate a coordinated response at Union level to health crises, in particular by mitigating the risk of shortage of drugs and devices.

The presidency, he said, hopes that this proposal “will create a more uniform system for the identification and management of serious potential shortages of drugs and medical devices”.

