Armed Forces with Disabilities remembers “just force for victims of unjust war” – Observer

The Association of Handicapped Armed Forces (ADFA) referred to “the just strength of the victims of an unjust war” in an open letter to the Portuguese, marking the 60th anniversary of the first hostilities in the former Portuguese colonies.

We cannot lose our memory. Today, 60 years have passed since the start of the colonial war. The story is unequivocal in the suffering caused by the colonial war. This is not a date to celebrate or celebrate. It is a historic moment that raises awareness in Portuguese society and the younger generations, with our contribution as disabled soldiers who do not forget that it is meat and blood that we left there ”, reads- we.

For ADFA officials, “this February 4 marks the harshness of the beginning of the suffering which made all disabled soldiers” the just force for the victims of an unjust war “. “We are counting on the organs of sovereignty, on all the official entities and on the military institution to help us live a difficult period, where our painful memories and our war deficiencies violate a third age now marked by the pandemic”, continues the text.

ADFA was founded on May 14, 1974 and its mission is to guarantee the rights of people with disabilities, currently chaired by Manuel Lopes Dias.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT