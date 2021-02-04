Dozens of Angolan protesters stopped by police speak of wounded and detained – Observer

Dozens of people who tried this Thursday to take to the streets to demonstrate, but were prevented by the Angolan police, from speaking about the existence of at least two wounded and several detainees, information not confirmed by the authorities.

The demonstration planned for a national holiday, for the celebration of February 4, the date of the beginning of the armed struggle in Angola, had as its central point the Cemitério de Santana, to reach the presidential palace.

According to an activist, Lourenço Dombolo, as 30 demonstrators arrived at the concentration site, soon after, the police appeared, who dispersed the group and arrested 20 people, who were left on the highway, a place quite far from the demonstration site.

Even so, we didn’t stop, we continued and focused on the alley. We left the alley in front of the provincial command [Polícia], we started our march, we went to the Congolese, peacefully. The PIR [Polícia de Intervenção Rápida] appeared and started firing, they started throwing tear gas canisters and finally firing live ammunition, ”said the protester.

Lourenço Dombolo said that as long as the detainees are not released, the protesters will remain in the streets, adding that two activists were “shot”.

“One is at Beiral hospital and the other at Américo Boavida. Unfortunately, we are not able to contact you because the numbers are wrong, ”he said. The protester pointed out that in addition to the first 20 detainees, there are more people who were taken away by the police, but he cannot say how many, as they are “all dispersed”.

The activist says he does not understand “how a police appears in front of a group of defenseless demonstrators, with weapons of all caliber”. “The police have brought high quality material, that is to say they are following the order of Mr. Paulo de Almeida [Comandante-geral da Polícia Nacional], who was supposed to be the Republican Police Commander and MPLA Police Commander [Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola, partido no poder]», He criticized.

In contrast, Nelson Bartolomeu said Thursday was chosen to be cast because it was “a day of reflection”.

It has been 60 years since we fought for the liberation of this country and for 45 years that we have been successful our hope was to kick the settler [português] and among us, the brethren, to advance a country, to build a nation. What is happening is not nation building, what is happening is for a party group to rule the country as it sees fit, ”he complained.

The young protester accused the ruling party of privileging only friends and of not building “a policy of non-inclusion”.

“They extract those who are not from the party, those who are not from the party do not benefit from anything, they do not have the privilege of the house in the centrality, the employment, [para] a lot of things have to be a party card, ”he says.

Salomão Inocente said the purpose of the demonstration is to demand that the MPLA leave power, which it has held since 1975. “The protesters have no weapons, they do not have blunt objects, but the police are cracking down. There have been reports in the [cemitério] Santana that two brothers were shot, that worries us, we no longer want this to happen as it happened to us there in Cafunfo ”, he stressed.

“Our objective is to be in solidarity with the brothers of Cafunfo and beyond, to demand the 45 years of the MPLA out of power, that we are tired of this regime”, he stressed.

A strong police apparatus was in place, composed of Rapid Intervention Police, motorized, cavalry, canine, law and order and firefighters, and also visible in the Largo da Independência, where the demonstrators intended to arrive.

Firefighters had to extinguish the fire caused by burnt tires on the road, on Avenue Deolinda Rodrigues, allegedly placed by protesters, who accuse “MPLA intruders” of being responsible.

Speaking to the Lusa News Agency, the spokesperson for the Luanda Provincial Command of the National Police said in the early afternoon that the situation “is stable and under control” and that small groups were present. still on site, without confirming registration. Of injured and detained.

“I still do not have exact data, balance, I can only continue with more data, but as far as I know so far, no data has yet arrived on detainees or not. We will wait until the end of the day before taking stock ”, he informed.