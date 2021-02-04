Lawyer case. Van Dunem promises to send documents on prosecutor’s case next week – Observer

The Minister of Justice and President-in-Office of the Justice and Home Affairs Council of the European Union has already ordered the collection of the documentation of the European Public Prosecutor’s case, at the request of the Committee of the European Parliament (EP ) on Freedoms and guarantees (LIBÉ). And he promises to send next week “all the documents, in whole or in part” to the EP relating to the appointment of the prosecutor José Guerra but also of the magistrates chosen by the Belgian and Bulgarian governments.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, 24 hours after receiving the request from MEPs, Francisca Van Dunem informs that she immediately forwarded the letter from the LIBÉ Commission to the “competent bodies of the Council, asking that, in compliance with the principles of transparency and faithful cooperation, appropriate measures are taken to meet demand. “

The European Parliament asks Francisca Van Dunem for “all the documents” on the prosecutor’s file

The Minister of Justice declares that “it is planned that, next week, all documents can be” made available “in whole or in part” to Parliament. In other words, Van Dunem admits in his letter that Council rules may not allow all documents in the prosecutor’s file to be made available to MPs. In principle, these regulations are quite restrictive in access to documentation – which has been made worse by European data protection legislation.

Francisca Van Dunem, however, wishes to reaffirm “the firm will of the Portuguese government to, in the name of these principles [transparência e cooperação leal], transmit all documents and information that contribute to the clarification of the issues raised ”, reads the letter addressed to Juan Fernando López Aguilar (PSOE), President of the LIBÉ Commission.

It is recalled that the European Parliament has requested access to “all documents” relating to the appointment of lawyer José Guerra. Although the Council of the European Union (EU) has already ruled the matter closed, as the observer first reported, MEPs are not giving up on examining not only the Portuguese case, but also the appointments of Belgian and Bulgarian prosecutors. These are the only appointments in which the respective governments have not followed the advice of an independent selection committee and politically imposed another name.

In the letter addressed to Van Dunem, López Aguilar requested access to “all documents” relating to the appointment of lawyer José Guerra but also to his Belgian and Bulgarian colleagues, namely the “curriculum vitae (CV), letters of justification and minutes of all meetings (at all decision-making levels) regarding the selection and nomination of candidates in which the selected candidate was not the first choice ”of the independent selection committee which was appointed by the Council, reads the letter to which the observer had access.

The European Council closes the prosecutor’s case

The letter sent by López Aguilar was supported by five parliamentary groups: the European People’s Party (EPP), Renew Europe (liberals), the Greens, the United Left Confederal Group, Reformists and Conservatives and Socialists and Democrats (S&D) . In other words, the parliamentary group of which the PS is a member (S&D) supported sending the letter. This is a case in which the European Parliament wants to assert its right to control the Council – a political body that brings together all the governments of the 27 EU member states.

The European Parliament’s request follows the joint meeting of the LIBÉ and CONT (Budgetary Control) committees on January 26 during which the case of the European Prosecutor was dealt with with the participation of Francisca Van in the dual condition of Minister of Justice and President-in-Office of the Justice and Home Affairs Council. At this meeting, Van Dunem declared that the Council “is at the disposal, with the limitations linked to the problem of access to documents and personal data, to provide any information that the European Parliament deems necessary”.