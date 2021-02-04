a Slack app to challenge coworkers to free games

Telework days can be tedious. Stuck in Zoom meetings in which Mathurin from the accounting department talks about all his problems, the video coffee breaks where we have nothing to say but where we have to look good, or even the points that are placed too indecent hours were available while you were available all day.

It is sometimes good to take the time to decompress, even with the turbine, if it is a remote turbine version. This is exactly what the Bored for Slack app offers. Play short games (between 2 and 10 minutes) and challenge your co-workers to relax, have conversations with new people, and restore a team spirit.

In the same category

2020: Netflix everywhere, cinemas nowhere

SuperGaming, the company behind the expansion, created 4 Slack games for the occasion. The games are fast, the rules simple, and most importantly, free! The perfect opportunity to welcome new employees, re-mobilize the troops or just catch a healthy breath between discussions about the company’s activities (worry, Valentin, I understand, you need the Speadsheet with the correct KPIs before 8:00 a.m. !).

Seriously, testimonies are flowing in of the plight of some employees who have to work from home and are cutting off any real contact with their colleagues. According to a survey that Opinion Way carried out for the company Empreinte Humaine in October 2020, 49% of the French employees surveyed feel that they are in a situation of “mental stress”. If the idea of ​​an app for Slack that deals with the problems of the psyche battered by the crisis resembles an alcohol kiss, then creating these spaces of interaction without any productivist logic makes sense.

So what games are there on Slack?

4 casual games to relax with colleagues

Trick or Trivia: A quiz where you can outsmart your opponents by changing your answer at the last moment.

Find the counterfeiter: Everyone gets a question except one person who gets something else. When the answers are revealed, the goal is to find the liar.

Medium Roast: a game where your colleagues relax and write the funniest answer to win.

Give me a break: for those who need a short break but don’t have colleagues on hand. This Slack game brings together a collection of often unnecessary but sometimes fun challenges, activities, games, and websites.

Only those four games have been released so far, but the company has more in the pipeline. The application is meant to be simple and intuitive, but is currently only available in English.

Boring for Slack details that the Slack game application does not collect data, has been approved after review by their team and listed in the Slack catalog, and that the content offered is SFW (safe to use).