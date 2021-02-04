Kremlin rejects debate with West over Russian court rulings regarding Alexei Navalny – Observer

The Kremlin said Thursday it was not available to discuss with Western partners the court rulings of Russian courts or how it had treated protesters during protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

I repeat: we do not intend to take into account statements on issues related to the application of our laws to those who break them, or those which refer to the verdicts of our courts, ”said the Minister. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“We are available to comment on these questions, but we are not available to discuss them with anyone,” Peskov insisted, on the eve of the meeting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold in Moscow with the head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The international community, including the European Union, has condemned the mass arrests and crackdown on protesters who have taken to the streets in recent weeks in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced this week to two years and a half in prison for breach of probation.

Peskov again defended the action of the police, who detained more than 10,000 people during protests in support of Navalny, on several occasions with excessive use of force, and said: “In our country there are no there is no repression “.

“What are the measures against those who break the law by unauthorized acts,” said the Kremlin spokesman, reiterating his version that some of the protesters joined the protests incited by provocateurs and that the security agents made the arrests after being violently attacked. .

Peskov called the bipartisan proposal by US senators unacceptable, who reintroduced a law on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Russia for the poisoning of Navalny.

“These senators know that we consider this type of approach totally unacceptable in bilateral relations,” Peskov concluded.

Navalny, 44, Putin’s best-known anti-corruption investigator and critic, was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nervous agent poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the nervous agent Novichok. Russian authorities refused to open a full criminal investigation, citing the lack of evidence that he had been poisoned.

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Navalny to two and a half years in prison for violating probation.

The sanction imposed on Navalny has been condemned by the vast majority of Western countries, the EU, through its High Representative for Foreign Policy, saying today that the sentence imposed on the Russian opponent is “unacceptable and politically motivated” , admitting the possibility of applying new sanctions against Russia.