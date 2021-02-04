Portugal provides 90,000 euros to support the UN in the fight against organized crime in Mozambique – Observer

The Portuguese government made 90,000 euros available this Thursday to support the activities of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Mozambique, with a focus on transnational organized crime.

Portugal’s extraordinary contribution to UNODC in Mozambique will, among other things, support the implementation of the Maputo roadmap, an initiative to combat drug trafficking, money laundering and transnational organized crime.

“The fact that Portugal has allocated to this initiative a substantial part of the financial contribution intended for UNODC, illustrates the merit that we recognize and the expectation with which we face it”, declared the Ambassador of Portugal in Mozambique, Maria Amélia Paiva.

The diplomat considered that this support is “one more sign” of the country’s commitment to multilateralism and “another proof” of its commitment to strengthen the ties that unite it with Mozambique.

For the UNODC, Portuguese support is “opportune” and comes “at the right time” for its consolidation, in addition to benefiting Mozambican institutions that fight against organized crime.

“The agreement represents an important milestone for the presence of UNODC in Mozambique, not only because of generosity, but also because the support of the Government of Portugal provides essential means and tools for the most precise achievement of our institutional mission, ”said UNODC Representative in Mozambique, César Guedes.

“This support will be used in particular for the training of the Mozambican authorities in the fields of the prevention of transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, people, wildlife, in addition to the fight against corruption, among others”, at -he adds.

In addition to the Maputo roadmap, the amount made available will be allocated to the UNODC office and the Global Maritime Crime Program.

“We are convinced that the effort provided by Portugal will increase our capacity to intervene in the prevention and fight against crime, which necessarily involves strengthening the competent institutions”, concluded Filimão Suaze, Deputy Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs of Mozambique.

Mozambique is identified by several international organizations as a corridor for international drug trafficking.

According to the UNODC, the Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities, countries north of Mozambique, have stepped up surveillance in recent years, pushing traffickers south to the Mozambican coast, “in search of new routes and new markets”.

Still according to data published by the UN, the Mozambican authorities have identified, in two years, around fifty victims of human trafficking, the majority for forced labor.