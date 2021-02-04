800% more requests from authorities for user data

Last weekend, Amazon released its transparency report for the second half of 2020, which runs from July to December. The result is an impressive figure: The company received 27,664 inquiries from authorities looking for user data. This is an increase of 800% over the first six months of the year when 3,200 inquiries were registered.

These inquiries relate in particular to research on the Amazon market, the Echo smart speaker, the connected doorbell or even the Amazon Fire TV. In its report, the online sales giant divides inquiries into two categories: content information and non-content information. While the former “mainly contain the contents of data files stored in a customer’s account (e.g. their photos)”, the latter “include basic subscriber data (such as name, address, email address, billing information and creation date of the account) “.

In the same category

Walmart thinks big for its advertising platform and buys adtech Thunder

Surprisingly, Germany is the country with the most inquiries with 11,735, followed by Spain (5,209), Italy (3,101), the United States (3,060), Great Britain (1,181) and France (857). Of all these, only 52 related to content information. Amazon also announced that it has made similar inquiries regarding its cloud division, Amazon Web Services, for which it has filed a separate report. A total of 523 applications were made, 75% of which came from the American authorities. France received 5.2% or 27 requests.

Unfortunately, Amazon is very cautious in its transparency reports and has not provided any additional information that could explain such an increase in inquiries compared to the last six months. In addition, the company’s report is one of the most succinct of the technology giants. It consists of three pages and quickly explains how it reacts to inquiries from the authorities without going into detail on the data made available to them. According to TechCrunch, Amazon is the last major tech player to make the decision to publish transparency reports in 2015.