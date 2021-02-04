Portugal to meet with Frontex management – Observe

The Minister of Internal Administration, Eduardo Cabrita, informed on Thursday that Portugal would organize a meeting with the board of directors and with the executive director of Frontex to ensure respect for “European law” and “established rules”.

“We will take the initiative to meet the Frontex board and its executive director before the March Council to do an analysis of what is needed to ensure that Frontex achieves its goals,” Cabrita said at a hearing to the parliamentary committee on civil liberties. , Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament (EP), where he presented the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency in his field.

Before the meeting with the management of the European Agency for the Management of Operational Cooperation at the External Borders (Frontex), the Minister also informed that the Portuguese Presidency will present an “assessment of the situation” of the agency.

Describing the new mandate of the agency responsible for the external borders of the European Union (EU) as “very important”, the minister also said that this mandate gives him additional responsibility.

This is why it is so essential that Frontex acts in accordance with the rules of the rule of law, respects fundamental rights and fulfills its obligation to have a monitoring mechanism with a human rights officer and ( …) That its organizational structure is fully completed, ”he said.

Asked by the head of the PSD delegation, Paulo Rangel, whether the Portuguese presidency is “able to guarantee” that “no citizen of a third country” suffers what the Ukrainian citizen Ihor Homeniuk has lived in March 2020 at Lisbon airport, Cabrita replied that Portugal is “a country recognized as an example in the participation of the humanitarian dimension, in relocation, in resettlement, in the reception of migrants from the Mediterranean “and in the way” it includes foreign citizens in society “.

What happened in March at Lisbon airport was a tragic incident, the investigation into the truth resulted from the initiative of the government, which immediately opened an investigation, immediately suspended the rights of those responsible for the border police at Lisbon airport, and the trial for this crime is currently underway in less than a year, ”he explained.

And he reiterated: “our commitment is that Frontex must respect European law, it must respect the rules which are established in its organization”.

The revision of Frontex’s mandate, approved in 2019, provided for the gradual creation of a force of 10,000 border guards by 2027 – with the hiring of 5,000 officers this year – and the possibility of using firearms under subject to the authorization of the host country. .

In the same context, Frontex pledged to hire 40 employees who would be responsible for ensuring that the agency respects the fundamental rights of the EU.

With a deadline until December 2020, Frontex has however announced that it has postponed the recruitment process due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frontex is currently accused of preventing migrants from entering Europe on several occasions between March and August 2020.

This is a report published on October 23, 2020 by several European media – including Der Spiegel and Bellingcat – which claim that Frontex personnel were complicit in Greek naval operations which prevented the passage of ships to Greece, forcing them to return to Turkey.

On December 1, Frontex director Fabrice Leggeri, during a hearing before the European Parliament’s (EP) Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, dismissed the accusations, saying there was no had “no evidence” of Frontex involvement.